Greenhouses Gutted After One-Alarm Blaze in Half Moon Bay

Firefighters in Half Moon Bay late Tuesday battled a large blaze at a nursery facility, fire officials said.

The one-alarm fire broke out along Highway 92, and fire crews struggled to access the blaze based on the facility's location, according to Ari Delay, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire in Half Moon Bay.

"This was a difficult fire to fight," he said.

Several greenhouses were desroyed, but no one was injured, according to Delay.

The blaze was contained roughly one hour after crews arrived, Delay said.