Greenhouses Gutted After One-Alarm Blaze in Half Moon Bay | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Greenhouses Gutted After One-Alarm Blaze in Half Moon Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters in Half Moon Bay late Tuesday battled a large blaze at a nursery facility, fire officials said.

    (Published 52 minutes ago)

    Firefighters in Half Moon Bay late Tuesday battled a large blaze at a nursery facility, fire officials said.

    The one-alarm fire broke out along Highway 92, and fire crews struggled to access the blaze based on the facility's location, according to Ari Delay, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire in Half Moon Bay.

    "This was a difficult fire to fight," he said.

    Several greenhouses were desroyed, but no one was injured, according to Delay.

    The blaze was contained roughly one hour after crews arrived, Delay said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices