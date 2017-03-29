Greenhouses Gutted After One-Alarm Blaze in Half Moon Bay

Firefighters in Half Moon Bay late Tuesday battled a large blaze at a nursery facility, fire officials said.
The one-alarm fire broke out along Highway 92, and fire crews struggled to access the blaze based on the facility's location, according to Ari Delay, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District and Cal Fire in Half Moon Bay.
"This was a difficult fire to fight," he said.
Several greenhouses were desroyed, but no one was injured, according to Delay.
The blaze was contained roughly one hour after crews arrived, Delay said.
