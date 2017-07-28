'Give Me Time to Cross': Group Pushes For Safer Streets, Crosswalks in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

'Give Me Time to Cross': Group Pushes For Safer Streets, Crosswalks in San Francisco

By Christie Smith

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Seniors and people with disabilities gathered in San Francisco on Friday to demonstrate how, even in a crosswalk, they face dangerous situations and lack sufficient time to make it across the street. Christie Smith reports. (Published Friday, July 28, 2017)

    Seniors and people with disabilities gathered in San Francisco on Friday to demonstrate how, even in a crosswalk, they face dangerous situations and lack sufficient time to make it across the street.

    Carrying signs that said, "Give me time to cross," the group crossed Masonic Avenue and Geary Boulevard.

    According to Cathy DeLuca of Walk SF, “Seniors are five times more likely than other adults to be killed in a crash in San Francisco."

    She added: “Geary is one of the highest injury corridors in the city. Masonic as well.”

    San Francisco leaders have adopted an initiative called Vision Zero to improve pedestrian safety.

    To that end, the SFMTA pointed out the area has two street design projects that should boost pedestrian safety. One way is to extend curbs so as to reduce crossing distance at some intersections; another is to upgrade stop lights.

    The entire report by NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith is above.

    Published at 4:46 PM PDT on Jul 28, 2017 | Updated at 5:55 PM PDT on Jul 28, 2017
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices