By NBC Bay Area staff

    Suisun City Police Department
    Gunfire damages a car in Suisun City. (April 22, 2017)

    Bullets fired at a moving car in Suisun City Saturday afternoon narrowly missed a toddler and other passengers sitting inside the vehicle, police said.

    Witnesses told police that the driver of an orange Chevrolet Camaro shot at a silver sedan driving along Canvasback Drive just after 2:00 p.m., according to police.

    Gunfire shattered the back window of the silver sedan, punctured the front passenger seat's headrest and stopped just before striking the back of the toddler's car seat, but no one sitting in the car was injured, according to police.

    Police confirmed that the suspect vehicle was an orange Camaro.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suisun City Police Department's Investigations Unit at 707-421-7361. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867

