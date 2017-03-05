Hail Causes Crashes, Hazardous Driving Along I-280 on Peninsula | NBC Bay Area
Hail Causes Crashes, Hazardous Driving Along I-280 on Peninsula

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Traffic on Interstate 280 along the Peninsula was brought to a standstill late Sunday night when a hail storm caused two accidents and created generally hazardous driving conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The two collisions blocked the two left lanes in the southbound direction near Westborough for a brief time. The lanes were reopened at about 9:30 p.m., but CHP warned motorists to continue using caution through the area due to accumulation of hail.

    No further details were available.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
