Snow in Half Moon Bay? Nope, Just a Blanket of Hail

The closest thing to snow on Monday treated folks in Half Moon Bay to quite the surprise. A powerful storm cell passing over the Peninsula city coated streets in a thin layer of pellet-sized hail. Curious onlookers adventured outside, clumped together makeshift "snowballs" or dragged their shoes through the coating of hail to create interesting designs. The National Weather Service on Monday reported that pockets of hail were possible in some Bay Area locations as a round of winter weather crossed over the region.