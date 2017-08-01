'Hamilton: An American Musical' to Return to San Francisco For Second Run in 2019 - NBC Bay Area
'Hamilton: An American Musical' to Return to San Francisco For Second Run in 2019

By Bay City News

    The San Francisco run of the blockbuster musical "Hamilton: An American Musical" is nearing its end but producers announced Tuesday that it will return to the city in early 2019.

    "Hamilton" launched a national tour at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre on March 10 and closes in the Bay Area on Saturday before moving on to Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre.

    All remaining show dates are sold out, although some $10 tickets are available through an online lottery for each performance.

    "Hamilton" is the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant who became George Washington's aide during the Revolutionary War and served as the nation's first treasury secretary.

