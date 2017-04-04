Hand Grenade Discovered in Unincorporated Benicia

Roadside work crews in unincorporated Benicia received quite the surprise when they spotted a hand grenade near Interstate 680 over the weekend, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Explosive ordinance specialists from Travis Air Force Base and responding sheriff's deputies on Saturday determined that the explosive, which was found near Parish Road and the freeway, was an inactive training grenade, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials are not sure where the grenade came from or how it ended up near the freeway.

The grenade was destroyed by explosive ordinance specialists at Travis Air Force Base, according to sheriff's officials.

Officials used the discovery to remind folks to never approach or play with an old grenade. People who discover a grenade are asked to contact 911.