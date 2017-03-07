Hawaiian Airlines Flight Diverted Back to San Jose International Airport | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Diverted Back to San Jose International Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area

    A Hawaiian Airlines flight that departed from San Jose International Airport for Honolulu Tuesday was diverted back to SJC.

    Hawaii Airlines Flight 43 left SJC just before noon and soon after experienced an unspecified equipment malfunction, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said.

    The captain then decided to return to San Jose, Gregor said.

    No emergency was declared, Gregor added.

    The plane landed safely around 3 p.m.

    Earlier in the day, a small plane made an emergency landing at SJC after experiencing problems with its landing gear. No injuries were reported in that incident.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices