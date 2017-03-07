A Hawaiian Airlines flight that departed from San Jose International Airport for Honolulu Tuesday was diverted back to SJC.

Hawaii Airlines Flight 43 left SJC just before noon and soon after experienced an unspecified equipment malfunction, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said.

The captain then decided to return to San Jose, Gregor said.

No emergency was declared, Gregor added.

The plane landed safely around 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a small plane made an emergency landing at SJC after experiencing problems with its landing gear. No injuries were reported in that incident.