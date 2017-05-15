Hayward Police Investigate Shooting Near Interstate 880

Hayward police and emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting near Interstate 880. (May 14, 2017)

Hayward police responded to the scene of a reported shooting late Sunday night at southbound Interstate 880 and Winton Avenue, near Southland mall.

There were reports of two people being shot, but police did not confirm how many victims were involved. No arrests were made nor did police identify any suspects.

The California Highway Patrol also was on scene as both the onramps and offramps for I-880 at Winton were blocked by what the CHP described as police activity.

No other details were available.