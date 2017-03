Hazardous materials crews respond to a mercury spill in Antioch. (March 13, 2017)

A hazardous materials crew is on scene of a mercury spill in Antioch, officials said Monday afternoon.

Contra Costa County Fire Chief Robert Marshall said a call reporting the incident came just after 3 p.m. on Manzanita Way, between Sycamore Drive and Mahogany Way.

Officials say Manzanita Way is closed to traffic while crews respond and investigate the incident.

No other information was immediately available.