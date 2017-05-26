Heading to Ocean Beach? Beware of Rip Currents | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Heading to Ocean Beach? Beware of Rip Currents

By Pete Suratos

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Warning about dangerous rip current ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 52 minutes ago)

    It promises to be a busy holiday weekend at Bay Area beaches, but one of San Francisco's most popular spots poses hidden dangers.

    Experts are warning people who plan to visit Ocean Beach to watch out for rip currents. The current, which may appear safe, are extremely dynamic and can suck people into the water.

    There were several drownings at the beach last year.

    Francis Smith of UC Berkeley urged people who can’t swim to avoid the water.

    If you do get caught in a rip current, however, relax, look for land and let the current carry you beyond the breakers, he said. Then, swim parallel the shore and surf the waves back in.

    It’s important not to fight the current because that makes it harder to get back to shore, according to Smith.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices