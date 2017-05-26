Heading to Ocean Beach? Beware of Rip Currents

It promises to be a busy holiday weekend at Bay Area beaches, but one of San Francisco's most popular spots poses hidden dangers.

Experts are warning people who plan to visit Ocean Beach to watch out for rip currents. The current, which may appear safe, are extremely dynamic and can suck people into the water.

Video Family Desperate to Find Missing SF Husband and Father

There were several drownings at the beach last year.

Francis Smith of UC Berkeley urged people who can’t swim to avoid the water.

If you do get caught in a rip current, however, relax, look for land and let the current carry you beyond the breakers, he said. Then, swim parallel the shore and surf the waves back in.

It’s important not to fight the current because that makes it harder to get back to shore, according to Smith.