Police activity shut down a part of Market Street Wednesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.

The San Francisco Police Department posted on Twitter around 11:36 a.m. asking people to avoid the area of 900 Market Street due to police activity and street closures.

According to sources inside the police department, a suspect was stabbing a Muni employee near 9th and Market, when police arrived on the scene and told the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect continued to stab the Muni employee, at which point the police opened fire and shot the suspect.



Street closures are expected in the area, police said.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for details.

