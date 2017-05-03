Police activity shut down a part of Market Street Wednesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.
The San Francisco Police Department posted on Twitter around 11:36 a.m. asking people to avoid the area of 900 Market Street due to police activity and street closures.
According to sources inside the police department, a suspect was stabbing a Muni employee near 9th and Market, when police arrived on the scene and told the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect continued to stab the Muni employee, at which point the police opened fire and shot the suspect.
Street closures are expected in the area, police said.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for details.
Avoid the area of 900 Market Street due to Police activity and street closures. It is an ongoing investigation. Expect delays. #SFPD#SFpic.twitter.com/g1yUSNxNgq
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 3, 2017
Market St @ Turk st completely shut down due to double shooting. #Breakingnewspic.twitter.com/K9RoEDnpwF
— Fred Zirdung (@fredzirdung) May 3, 2017
Shots fired in Subway at 900 block Market St pic.twitter.com/1Jfs48Ovwh
— _ (@R27D) May 3, 2017
Shooting in front of my work building btw 5th & 6th on Market and they...evacuate us? Seems like a shelter in place situation. pic.twitter.com/4S3QIux9iz
— Whitney Merrill (@wbm312) May 3, 2017