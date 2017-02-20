Heavy Storm Triggers Mudlsides, Flooded Streets in North Bay | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Heavy Storm Triggers Mudlsides, Flooded Streets in North Bay

By NBC Bay Area

In the North Bay, nearly three inches of rain triggered mudslides and flooded streets. Mark Matthews reports.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    )
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices