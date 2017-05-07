Helicopter Team Rescues Injured Hiker From Mt. Diablo | NBC Bay Area
Helicopter Team Rescues Injured Hiker From Mt. Diablo

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department
    A helicopter team rescues an injured hiker from Mt. Diablo. (May 6, 2017)

    A hiker with a severely broken ankle was rescued by a helicopter crew from a remote trail on Mt. Diablo Saturday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.

    The sheriff department's STARR 3 helicopter was called to the Donner Creek Trail and, within minutes, the rescue team plucked the woman from the trail, secured  her in a rescue bag, and handed her off to fire and paramedic crews on the ground roughly one mile away, according to the sheriff's department.

    Fire crews were originally dispatched to the remote trail, but they soon realized that it would be too difficult and time consuming to rescue the hiker on foot, according to the sheriff's department. That's when the helicopter unit was called in.

    The hiker was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's department.

