Hey, Bay Area Commuters: FasTrak May Owe You Money

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Heads up FasTrak users: the Bay Area Toll Authority may owe you money.

    FasTrak is looking for owners of uncashed refund checks to provide them an opportunity for repayment.

    To see if you have unclaimed property with the agency, visit the FasTrak website.

    FasTrak said if valid claims for repayment are not received, the refunds will become the property of the Bay Area Toll Authority. A valid claim must be received by July 11 and must include:

    • Name
    • Address
    • Amount of claim
    • Grounds on which your claim is founded
    • Required supporting documents

    Published 2 hours ago
