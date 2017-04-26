Granada High School in Livermore was the scene of a fight that caused serious injury to one girl Monday.

An East Bay teen suffered serious injuries Monday during a fight on a high school campus, and the school district is turning it into a teachable moment.

Students and parents at Granada High School in Livermore were still talking about a campus fight around lunchtime.

One student said the two involved clashed in the past, and this time it escalated.

"She had a thing against the other girl, and it got pretty bad really fast," Valeria Gutierrez said.

One of the girls allegedly started punching the other girl, then the victim hit her head on the ground and started convulsing. She was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The district said a large crowd formed around the fight, and many people were filming it. Gutierrez, who wasn't there, heard the announcement the next day.

"We were told how serious this was and were told not to post anything on social media," she said.

In a letter to parents, students and staff, the principal wrote in part: "While the circumstances of the incident were heinous, what is equally disturbing is the reaction some people have had about it. Far too many students were crowding around, filming the incident and discussing it on social media afterwards."

Parents were equally appalled.

"Kids should not videotape things like this," Mariana Villavicencio said. "They should be more responsible with social media."

And the district said parents should talk to their kids about that very subject.

The victim was at home recovering Wednesday. The suspect was arrested, suspended and could be expelled, school officials said.