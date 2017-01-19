Waves up and down the California coast could peak anywhere from 20 to 30 feet this weekend as the next round of storms barrel into the Bay Area. Bob Redell reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon will implement a high surf warning for Bay Area beaches extending from Sonoma County to Monterey County. That advisory is expected to expire at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The highest waves are expected to pound the Bay Area Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning people and pets to stay out of the water.