High Wind Advisories Issued for 3 SF Bay Area Bridges

By Associated Press

    The California Highway Patrol has issued high-wind advisories for three San Francisco Bay Area bridges.

    The advisories will be in place for the Richmond and San Mateo bridges and the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge Thursday as forecasters predict winds up to 30 mph.

    The National Weather Service says coastal areas could see gusts up to 45 mph while higher elevations can expect winds up to 50 mph.

    The winds are associated with a cold front moving through northern and central California and could result in downed trees and power lines.

    The weather service says a warming trend is expected this weekend as high pressure rebuilds over the region, bringing temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

    Published 2 hours ago
