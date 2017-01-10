Highway 101 was closed in both directions Tuesday night due to dangerous conditions and flooding at the Sonoma and Marin county line, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There's no estimate for when the freeway wwould reopen, the CHP said, and drivers taking surface roads between Marin and Sonoma counties are advised to be cautious when navigating the widespread flooding and landslides.

The westbound lanes of Highway 37 also were closed between Lakeville Highway and Highway 101.