Highway 101 Closed in Both Directions at Sonoma-Marin County Line | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings
NBC_OTS_BAY1
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Highway 101 Closed in Both Directions at Sonoma-Marin County Line

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Highway 101 was closed in both directions Tuesday night due to dangerous conditions and flooding at the Sonoma and Marin county line, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    There's no estimate for when the freeway wwould reopen, the CHP said, and drivers taking surface roads between Marin and Sonoma counties are advised to be cautious when navigating the widespread flooding and landslides.

    The westbound lanes of Highway 37 also were closed between Lakeville Highway and Highway 101.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices