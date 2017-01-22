Waterlogged Highway 37 Closed Yet Again Between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, Flash Flood Watches
NBC_OTS_BAY1
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Waterlogged Highway 37 Closed Yet Again Between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    California Highway Patrol - Marin
    A car is stuck in flood waters near Highway 37 in Novato. (Jan. 22, 2017)

    Another round of rain on Sunday completely shut down Highway 37 in Novato between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue, just days after that stretch of roadway re-opened following previous spells of flooding.

    The California Highway Patrol believes this recent bout of flooding is just as deep, if not deeper, than last week's episode.

    CHP officials hope to re-open the roadway at some point on Monday, potentially during the afternoon hours.

    A vehicle on the westbound side of traffic was trapped by flood waters as of Sunday morning, but the driver was able to be rescued, according to the CHP.

    Authorities are reminding drivers to never traverse across flooded roads.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices