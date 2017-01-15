Stretch of Waterlogged Highway 37 Remains Flooded, Closed | NBC Bay Area
Stretch of Waterlogged Highway 37 Remains Flooded, Closed

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Flooding has closed a section of Highway 37 in Novato for several days. (Jan. 15, 2017)

    Rain has not fallen on the Bay Area for a few days, but westbound lanes of Highway 37 in Novato are still closed as of Sunday due to flooding.

    A section of roadway between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue remains blocked off because a nearby reservoir, which is filled to the brim, is flooding  storm drains and forcing water to spew up and out of others drains located along the center divider, according to police.

    Pumps have been installed to flush out the excess water, police said. Unfortunately for motorists, when the pumps were turned off Sunday morning, water returned and covered the impacted pavement.

    Police hope to open the westbound lanes as soon as the flooding subsides.

    Published 2 hours ago
