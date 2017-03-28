File image of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday returned to the Bay Area to address and empower woman as part of the Professional Businesswomen of California Conference.

The former presidential candidate is joining fellow leading female figures such as Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson and critically-acclaimed actress Rosario Dawson as keynote speakers at the San Francisco event.

Clinton is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Congresswoman Jackie Speier also joined the notable female figures to address the sold-out crowd.

Clinton, the former U.S. Secretary of State, has kept out of the public eye for the most part since falling in the presidential election.