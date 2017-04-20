SAP Center in San Jose will be overflowing with hockey fans this weekend.

The Shark Tank and downtown San Jose will boast a West Coast version of Hockeytown this weekend.

Not only are the Sharks hosting Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, but San Jose's minor-league affiliate, the Barracuda, also is in the postseason and is opening at home with games 1 and 2 on Friday and Sunday.

The second-youngest team in the American Hockey League had a banner season, winning the Pacific Division and Western Conference regular season titles behind the strength of goaltender of the year Troy Grosenick, rookie of the year Daniel O'Regan and coach of the year Roy Sommer.

The Barracuda finished the regular season with a record of 43-16-4-5.

They'll begin their second quest for the Calder Cup with a best-of five series against the Stockton Heat. Puck drops are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m Sunday.