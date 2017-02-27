1 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Calif. Neighborhood

At least one person was killed and five others were injured when a plane crashed in a Riverside neighborhood on Monday afternoon, igniting a devastating fire.

The Riverside Fire Department responded to reports of a plane crash at Central Avenue and Streeter Avenue around 4:45 p.m., officials said.

The Cessna 310 crashed under "unknown circumstances" about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, landing on a home.

"It was like a loud boom," witness Jose Bautista told NBC4.

Daniel Hernandez, who lives in the neighborhood, described the sounds of the crash as a "very loud explosion." He said fumes entered his room and he could feel the heat on his face before he ran outside.

The plane, which was carrying four people, had departed from Riverside for San Jose, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two of the four were pulled from the wreckage alive, but the other two people have not been accounted for.

Two people in a neighboring home were pulled out, according to Riverside City Fire.

Ana Duran, who lives just on the other side of where the plane went down, said that everyone in the neighborhood just ran to see what they could do to help.

"It just sounded like a bomb," Duran said. "I heard people screaming and yelling."

Witness Ernesto Torres said he pulled a woman from the flames.

Angelina Caballero, who lives across the street from where the plane crashed, saw a woman climbing out of the wreckage, she said.

Aerial footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the fire in the Riverside neighborhood.

Elizabeth Espinosa said she was looking out her window when she heard a "zoom, big crash and boom."

"The ground shook. We were all in shock."

Angelina Caballero, who lives across the street, heard "this loud explosion."

She described the heat like when you open the oven.

"My house shook," she said. Her daughter said, "There's fire. There's fire across the street. The heat, it's awful. It's awful. Right away, boom and the flames."

NBC4's Jason Kandel contributed to this report.