Traveling from Europe to the United States? You may soon not be allowed to pack laptops in your carry-on luggage. Kris Sanchez reports.

Traveling from Europe to the United States? You may soon not be allowed to pack laptops in your carry-on luggage.

In the name of national security, the Trump administration is considering making more international passengers check in their laptops so they can placed in the cargo hold.

Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

Department of Homeland Security officials are expected on Thursday to brief senators on the potential threats of carrying laptops onto planes. No decision will be made right away, though.

A ban on laptops and large electronic devices is already in place for passengers flying to the U.S. from countries in the Middle East and Africa. However, the Federal Aviation Administration has released a video of tests showing what happens when lithium batteries explode in cargo containers where perhaps no one would know there was a fire until it was too late.

Video Flaring at Valero Refinery Prompts Evacuations in Benicia

Social media users on Thursday pushed back against the proposed expansion.

"Concentrating 300-plus lithium batteries in every airplane cargo hold is extremely dangerous, negligent and pust many lives at risk," on Twitter user wrote.

Video Sonoma County Sheriff IDs Suspect in 2004 Double Homicide

Another chimed in.

"How is this supposed to work as companies [don't] insure electronic material if bagage is lost or damaged?"