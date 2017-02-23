Horses Stranded in San Jose Floodwaters Reunited With Owners; Rescues Continue | NBC Bay Area
Horses Stranded in San Jose Floodwaters Reunited With Owners; Rescues Continue

By Scott Budman

    Huge efforts have been underway all Wednesday to try and figure out how to rescue horses stranded in San Jose floodwaters. Scott Budman reports.

    Some of the horses left stranded in San Jose floodwater were reunited with their owners Thursday.

    Crews continued late Thursday to work on rescuing all 28 horses. The first horse rescued, Brownie, was safely reunited with its owner after crews helped the animal cross a river.

    Horse owners said the rescues, while happening gradually, are necessary.

    "Riding across is probably the best thing for the horses, as long as they're a good trail horse and will trust their rider," said.

    Owners are working on rescuing the horses before the next round of storms this weekend.

