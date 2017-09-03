Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded in the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Advisories, Warnings Across Bay Area
Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded in the Bay Area

By Brendan Weber

    As the Bay Area bakes during this Labor Day weekend heat wave, San Franciscans can say they lived through the hottest day ever recorded in the city by the bay.

    The only other spot to set a new all-time high temperature was Moffett Field (106 degrees on Friday), according to the National Weather Service. Several other cities came close to eclipsing all-time highs, but they checked in just short.

    In case you're curious, here's a list of the hottest ever temperatures recorded in some major Bay Area cities, according to the NWS.

    Kentfield

    All-Time Record High: 112 degrees | July 11, 1913

    San Rafael

    All-Time Record High: 110 degrees | June 15, 1961

    Napa

    All-Time Record High: 113 degrees | June 14, 1961

    Downtown San Francisco

    All-Time Record High: 106 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017

    San Francisco Airport

    All-Time Record High: 104 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017

    Oakland Airport

    All-Time Record High: 104 degrees | June 14, 1961

    Richmond

    All-Time Record High: 107 degrees | Sept. 15, 1971

    Livermore

    All-Time Record High: 115 degrees | Sept. 3, 1950

    Moffett Field

    All-Time Record High: 106 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017

    San Jose

    All-Time Record High: 109 degrees | June 14, 2000

    Gilroy

    All-Time Record High: 115 degrees | June 15, 1972

    Published 47 minutes ago
