Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area bakes during this Labor Day weekend heat wave, San Franciscans can say they lived through the hottest day ever recorded in the city by the bay.
The only other spot to set a new all-time high temperature was Moffett Field (106 degrees on Friday), according to the National Weather Service. Several other cities came close to eclipsing all-time highs, but they checked in just short.
In case you're curious, here's a list of the hottest ever temperatures recorded in some major Bay Area cities, according to the NWS.
Kentfield
All-Time Record High: 112 degrees | July 11, 1913
San Rafael
All-Time Record High: 110 degrees | June 15, 1961
Napa
All-Time Record High: 113 degrees | June 14, 1961
Downtown San Francisco
All-Time Record High: 106 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017
San Francisco Airport
All-Time Record High: 104 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017
Oakland Airport
All-Time Record High: 104 degrees | June 14, 1961
Richmond
All-Time Record High: 107 degrees | Sept. 15, 1971
Livermore
All-Time Record High: 115 degrees | Sept. 3, 1950
Moffett Field
All-Time Record High: 106 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017
San Jose
All-Time Record High: 109 degrees | June 14, 2000
Gilroy
All-Time Record High: 115 degrees | June 15, 1972