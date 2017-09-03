Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded in the Bay Area

NBC 5 News File image

As the Bay Area bakes during this Labor Day weekend heat wave, San Franciscans can say they lived through the hottest day ever recorded in the city by the bay.

The only other spot to set a new all-time high temperature was Moffett Field (106 degrees on Friday), according to the National Weather Service. Several other cities came close to eclipsing all-time highs, but they checked in just short.

In case you're curious, here's a list of the hottest ever temperatures recorded in some major Bay Area cities, according to the NWS.

Kentfield

All-Time Record High: 112 degrees | July 11, 1913

San Rafael

All-Time Record High: 110 degrees | June 15, 1961

Napa

All-Time Record High: 113 degrees | June 14, 1961

Downtown San Francisco

All-Time Record High: 106 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017

San Francisco Airport

All-Time Record High: 104 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017

Oakland Airport

All-Time Record High: 104 degrees | June 14, 1961

Richmond

All-Time Record High: 107 degrees | Sept. 15, 1971

Livermore

All-Time Record High: 115 degrees | Sept. 3, 1950

Moffett Field

All-Time Record High: 106 degrees | Sept. 1, 2017

San Jose

All-Time Record High: 109 degrees | June 14, 2000

Gilroy

All-Time Record High: 115 degrees | June 15, 1972