Firefighters on Sunday battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Palo Alto, according to the Palo Alto Fire Department.

The blaze, which was reported at 335 Seale Ave., ignited in the attic just after 11:30 a.m., according to fire officials. The fire was under control less than one hour after being reported.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Further information was not available.