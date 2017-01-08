How To View StormRanger Radar Data Online

Our exclusive StormRanger mobile radar truck is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that has a live, high-powered Doppler Radar on board that enables StormRanger to get out ahead of a storm.
The StormRanger can track storms wherever they are with a higher degree of accuracy and with more detail than ever before.
When StormRanger's powerful radar is turned on and tracking storms, you can access the live radar feed on all of our digital platforms. Here's how:
On Desktop:
- Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page
- If the interactive radar is not on the Weather Landing Page, then navigate to the Maps and Radar page from the sub-navigation at the top of the page
- Scroll down on the page to the “Interactive Radar and Maps” content
- In the bottom right corner of the interactive radar map, click on “Layers”
- A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormRanger layer icon
- To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner of the menu
- When the menu closes, the StormRanger radar layer will be active on the map
- If the StormRanger is not on, then “No Data” will appear on the interactive map layer
- If the StormRanger is on, then precipitation images should appear on the map, if there are any detected in the area
On Mobile Web:
- Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page
- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the “Interactive Radar and Maps” menu option
- In the bottom right corner of the radar map, click on the layers icon. This icon looks like 3 sheets of paper stacked on top of one another
- A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormRanger layer icon
- To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner. When the menu closes, the StormRanger radar layer will be active on the map
- If the StormRanger is not on, then “No Data” will appear on the interactive map layer
- If the StormRanger is on, then precipitation images should appear on the map, if there are any detected in the area
On Mobile Apps:
- Open the app
- If Weather is NOT set as the homepage, navigate to the weather page by tapping on the weather icon and temperature in the top right of the app header
- Tap your finger on the gray arrow on the edge of the half moon map to expand the interactive radar
- In the top right corner of the radar map, click on the layers icon. This icon looks like 3 sheets of paper stacked on top of one another
- In the “Layers” section of the menu that appears, you will see an option for StormRanger
- On Android, click the checkbox next to StormRanger
- On iOS, tap the right edge of the StormRanger menu item. This should place a blue checkmark next to StormRanger
- To go back to the interactive radar map:
- On Android, click the back arrow in the top left corner of the menu
- On iOS click the “Done” button in the top right corner of the menu
- When the menu closes, the StormRanger radar layer will be active on the map
- If the StormRanger is not on, then “No Data” will appear on the interactive map layer
- If the StormRanger is on, then precipitation images should appear on the map, if there are any detected in the area
Published 2 minutes ago