How To View StormRanger Radar Data Online

Our exclusive StormRanger mobile radar truck is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that has a live, high-powered Doppler Radar on board that enables StormRanger to get out ahead of a storm.

The StormRanger can track storms wherever they are with a higher degree of accuracy and with more detail than ever before.

When StormRanger's powerful radar is turned on and tracking storms, you can access the live radar feed on all of our digital platforms. Here's how:

On Desktop:

Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page If the interactive radar is not on the Weather Landing Page, then navigate to the Maps and Radar page from the sub-navigation at the top of the page

Scroll down on the page to the “Interactive Radar and Maps” content

In the bottom right corner of the interactive radar map, click on “Layers”

A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormRanger layer icon

To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner of the menu

When the menu closes, the StormRanger radar layer will be active on the map If the StormRanger is not on, then “No Data” will appear on the interactive map layer If the StormRanger is on, then precipitation images should appear on the map, if there are any detected in the area



On Mobile Web:

Open a browser and navigate to the station’s weather page

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the “Interactive Radar and Maps” menu option

In the bottom right corner of the radar map, click on the layers icon. This icon looks like 3 sheets of paper stacked on top of one another

A fly-out menu will appear. Click on the StormRanger layer icon

To close the menu, click on the “x” in the top right corner. When the menu closes, the StormRanger radar layer will be active on the map If the StormRanger is not on, then “No Data” will appear on the interactive map layer If the StormRanger is on, then precipitation images should appear on the map, if there are any detected in the area



On Mobile Apps: