Hundreds 'Shine a Light' For Ghostlight Project at SF's Geary Theater
Hundreds 'Shine a Light' For Ghostlight Project at SF's Geary Theater

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Dozens light up candles and cellphones Thursday night in front of the Geary Theater in San Francisco. (Jan. 19, 2017)

    Hundreds of people gathered outside the Geary Theater in San Francisco, holding lit candles and illuminated cellphones to signify what organizers dubbed "shining a light on the dark days ahead."

    It's called the Ghostlight Project, and organizers said the demonstration was also meant to represent support of inclusion for all.

    "This campaign has released and amazing amount of hate speech, and it is becoming the new norm to denigrate women, to denigrate people of color, to denigrate people with disabilities publicly and without shame," one demonstrator said.

    The Ghostlight Project is a nationwide event, and the San Francisco demonstration was one of many that took place across the country.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
