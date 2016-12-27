British actor Anthony Daniels, American Carrie Fisher and Scottish Michael Carter on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi directed by Welsh Richard Marquand. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

It seems almost prescient now, when Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher sat down with NBC Bay Area nearly a decade ago and said there was one thing that couldn’t be made comical.

“I think probably death is really not funny,” Fisher said ahead of a 2009 repeat performance of “Wishful Drinking” at the Berkeley Rep. The show described itself as an “uproarious and sobering” look at her own Hollywood hangover, detailing parts of her life as a single mother born to celebrity parents, battling addiction and weathering the ride of manic depression. She said the point of the show was to point out to her audiences, who were made up of gay men, sci-fi lovers and drug-addicts, that “things that aren’t funny….funny.”

Fisher’s death was announced Tuesday; the Star Wars actress had suffered a heart attack on Friday while flying from London to Los Angeles, where she lived. She was 60. Her death comes at a time when the latest Star Wars movie is playing during the Christmas holidays. While Fisher is not in the film, a digital likeness of her character, Princess Leia, appears in the film. Days before her death, she was tweeting about "death marching ever closer."

Her character and the long-running Star Wars empire has several ties to the Bay Area.

Star Wars writer and producer George Lucas still works at Skywalker Ranch in the secluded Nicasio in Marin County. In San Francisco, a Yoda statue, among other characters, greet guests at Lucasfilm offices in San Francisco.