Iconic Lefty O'Doul's to Move From Union Square Location

Lefty O'Doul's has been in San Francisco's Union Square since the 1950s. (Jan. 12, 2017)

Anyone who truly knows San Francisco knows where to find Lefty's. Soon, that may no longer be the case.

The landmark restaurant, Lefty O'Doul's, has been housed in Union Square since the 1950s. But next month, that location will be forced to close because of a landlord-tenant dispute.

Some of the employees and customers who have been going to the restaurant for decades say the news of its closure at Union Square was like a kick to the gut. They're optimistic it will reopen nearby.

Named after former San Francisco pitcher and manager Francis "Lefty" O'Doul, it's a favorite watering hole for fans, and for decades, regulars have been greeted by the some of the same faces.

"It's like my second home," employee Stacey Seldner said. "I've been here 20 years."

Seldner learned just this week that her second home will be relocating.

After failing to secure a new long-term lease, Lefty's will serve its least meal at the Union Square location Feb. 3.

The restaurant's managers told NBC Bay Area that they will try to replicate the inside of Lefty's at a new location. That's good news to Seldner and others.

"It's very important for everybody," Seldner said. "This is a very popular, wonderful place."

Regulars and tourists also hate to see Lefty's move.

"It's a sign of the times, rent," said Darren Woon, a Bay Area native. "I'm sure it's rent. Everything is going up."

Dawn Sancher, who was visiting from Minneapolis, said "it will be sad to see it go."

It's especially sad for those who call Lefty's their second home. "Yes," Seldner said, choking up.

Lefty's managers will hold a news conference Friday morning, during which they will release more details about the move.