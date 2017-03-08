Image of Possible Suspect Vehicle Released in 2014 Sunnyvale Slaying | NBC Bay Area
Image of Possible Suspect Vehicle Released in 2014 Sunnyvale Slaying

By Bay City News

    Sunnyvale DPS
    Sunnyvale detectives released an image of a car that may be connected to the 2014 slaying of Ernesto Castro (inset) in 2014.

    Detectives investigating the 2014 shooting death of 20-year-old Ernesto Castro at a Sunnyvale park have received a tip on a possible suspect vehicle, police said Wednesday.

    Last month, police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Castro's killing.

    A gold or tan Honda Accord or Civic with a visible sunroof and seven-spoked rims was seen in the area at the time of Castro's killing, police said.

    Castro was shot in the neck around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2014. Emergency crews responding to Encinal Park tried to save him before he died at the scene.

    A woman was also shot during the incident, but was treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

    Police are investigating the shooting as gang-related. Anyone with information about the killing or the Honda has been asked to call Detective Hutchison at (408) 730-7174. Anonymous information can be submitted at http://svcrimestopper.org.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
