Sunnyvale detectives released an image of a car that may be connected to the 2014 slaying of Ernesto Castro (inset) in 2014.

Detectives investigating the 2014 shooting death of 20-year-old Ernesto Castro at a Sunnyvale park have received a tip on a possible suspect vehicle, police said Wednesday.

Last month, police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Castro's killing.

A gold or tan Honda Accord or Civic with a visible sunroof and seven-spoked rims was seen in the area at the time of Castro's killing, police said.

Castro was shot in the neck around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2014. Emergency crews responding to Encinal Park tried to save him before he died at the scene.

A woman was also shot during the incident, but was treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting as gang-related. Anyone with information about the killing or the Honda has been asked to call Detective Hutchison at (408) 730-7174. Anonymous information can be submitted at http://svcrimestopper.org.