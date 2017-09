More than a week after Hurricane Harvey, the soggy and battered city of Houston has started taking steps toward a long recovery. An estimated 70 percent of the county's land mass, about 1,300 square miles, were submerged by at least 1 1/2 feet of water, according to the Harris County Flood Control District. Officials are still assessing the effects of Harvey, but estimate that 136,000 homes were damaged by the storm.