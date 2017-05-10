A popular In-N-Out in the Bay Area is closed Wednesday after several people reported getting sick after eating there.



Signs posted outside the In-N-Out on North Livermore Avenue in Livermore says the restaurant is temporary closed.

A statement from In-N-Out corporate headquarters confirmed that they voluntarily shut down the Livermore location after some members of a large travel group fell sick after eating there. The restaurant is investigating the matter and has also notified the local health department.

“We recently learned that some members of a large travel group reported feeling sick after dining at our Livermore location. We voluntarily closed the restaurant while we investigate the matter and notified the local health department in accordance with our safety protocols.

“Here at In-N-Out Burger, the health and well-being of our customers and our associates is a top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers and we will re-open our Livermore restaurant once we are certain that there are no issues there,” the company said in a statement.”

NBC Bay Area reporter Bob Redell said his daughter also reported feeling sick after getting take out

“My family did take out from the North Livermore Avenue on Monday night,” Redell said. “My wife and I had some burgers and fries. Both of us were fine. But our 14-year-old daughter was complaining of cramps and feeling nauseous after her meal. And then was fine a short time later."

A number of regulars stopped by the restaurant Wednesday morning unaware of what had happened. The closure also sparked a discussion on the In-N-Out Next Door Livermore group.

“Heads up if you are hungry for In-N-Out. Don’t bother. They’re closed and not sure when they will be opening up again,” one report said.

A couple of NextDoor users said she had called In-N-Out’s 1-800 number and had been told a few customers fell sick after eating there, and that the restaurant was cleaning the area just to be safe.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Alameda County Health Department who said they would be looking into whether or not they have initiated an investigation into what happened at the restaurant.