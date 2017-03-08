In-N-Out May Open up Shop in Walnut Creek: Report

Attention burger lovers, a new In-N-Out may soon be opening its doors in Walnut Creek, according to the East Bay Times.

The latest East Bay location for the West Coast burger chain may pop up at the corner of Second Avenue and North Main Street, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for Hall Equities, the group proposing to build the new burger joint, told the East Bay Times that the developer has signed a lease agreement with the chain.

An In-N-Out spokesperson then told the newspaper that "it is still very early in the development process." The spokesperson added that it roughly takes four or five months to construct a new establishment and open its doors.

In-N-Out already boasts a host of locations near the proposed Walnut Creek location, including San Ramon, Pleasant Hill, Brentwood, Pinole and Pittsburg.