An inflatable Trump chicken is being prepared to set sail on the bay during a Saturday rally in San Francisco. (Aug. 24, 2017)

The inflatable Trump chicken is set to re-emerge in San Francisco on Saturday, as a group is planning to float the puffed-up fowl with wavy orange hair on the bay in response to an alt-right rally in the city.

The Trump chicken made its debut in April when it took a perch in front of San Francisco City Hall during the Tax March, where thousands conducted a peaceful protest demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

More recently, a Trump chicken was spotted at the president's Reno rally Wednesday.

Organizers of the floating Trump chicken on Thursday raised more than $9,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a vessel, crew and other expenses.