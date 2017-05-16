Inmate Nearly Kills Cellmate at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas

A jail inmate in custody at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on a misdemeanor offense nearly killed his cellmate early Tuesday morning, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies stopped an alleged assault at about 1:10 a.m. in the M-5 housing unit of the jail at 701 S. Abel St.

Before they stopped the alleged assault, deputies heard a disturbance in a lower-tier cell and responded immediately, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies allegedly saw 28-year-old San Jose resident Joshua Carter attacking his cellmate inside their cell and deputies stopped it.

Carter obeyed deputies' commands and was taken to another part of the jail, sheriff's officials said.

Inside the cell, deputies found Carter's cellmate unconscious but breathing. The cellmate was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Sheriff's officials said they are following standard procedures for an in-custody assault with great bodily injury.

Sheriff's investigators and lawyers with the District Attorney's Office are working together on the case.

Crime scene investigators are collecting evidence. Sheriff's officials said no weapons were used in the attack and it was not captured on video.

Carter was in the jail waiting to be transferred to another county on a misdemeanor DUI warrant.