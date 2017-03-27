Inmate at Santa Clara County Main Jail Injured in Attack

Shanks used in a stabbing at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

An inmate was injured in a violent attack Sunday morning inside the Santa Clara County Main Jail, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

At least two inmates attacked another inmate, stabbing him more than 20 times with homemade shanks, in a common area of the jail, sheriff's officials said. The shanks bent, and that possibly saved the man's life.

The inmate was treated at a hospital and then returned to custody, sheriff's officials said.

The two suspected inmates were arrested.