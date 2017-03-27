Inmate at Santa Clara County Main Jail Injured in Attack | NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
3 Dead, 1 Missing After Oakland Fire
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Inmate at Santa Clara County Main Jail Injured in Attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
    Shanks used in a stabbing at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

    An inmate was injured in a violent attack Sunday morning inside the Santa Clara County Main Jail, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

    At least two inmates attacked another inmate, stabbing him more than 20 times with homemade shanks, in a common area of the jail, sheriff's officials said. The shanks bent, and that possibly saved the man's life.

    The inmate was treated at a hospital and then returned to custody, sheriff's officials said.

    The two suspected inmates were arrested.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices