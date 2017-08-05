It was not only a battle of wits, but also of limericks.
Transit agencies in San Francisco — BART — and Los Angeles — Metro — on Friday took to Twitter with a hilarious effort to ask commuters not to smoke marijuana while using public transport.
To keep things from going amiss Cali has legalized it Hmm. 3/10. If the train is filled to the core Much better. 10/10 Oh the trip home I dread
On BART please don't smoke cannabis
It stinks up the train
Maybe you can explain
This best @metrolosangeles
So at home you may take a hit
But on the bus
Keep it away from us
Smoking trees we do not permit
With riders from ceiling to floor
Don't be rude
No eating food
And get out of the way of the door!
But through the train doors I head
And there you be
Your junk wide and free
Dudes why must you all manspread?
To keep things from going amiss
Cali has legalized it
Hmm. 3/10.— SFBART (@SFBART) August 4, 2017
If the train is filled to the core
Much better. 10/10— SFBART (@SFBART) August 4, 2017
Oh the trip home I dread
BART also used the epic play on words to comment on other issues plaguing its network.
What are you trying to tell us? Protecting your phone is smart
At best it seems you are jealous
Of lines we spit
Of our charm and/or wit
(we admit it's a bit overzealous) https://t.co/ojgpls650p
Especially when riding on BART
Hold onto it tight
And you'll be alright
From entry until you depart#limerick
What are you trying to tell us?
Protecting your phone is smart
The back-and-forth caught the attention of several social media users, including agencies from Vallejo and even Canada, who joined the fray.
Packed ferry with hours on 80 Our fleet of the future is quiet : 10/10 https://t.co/eyxsKX7GQZ For 9 yrs I’ve ridden the rails 10/10 but it's unfortunately disqualified as you brought a haiku to a limerick fight. Clipper Card and BART Toronto Transit with the most Canadian response of all time. https://t.co/GRoyN8D873 Sorry Jocelyn, this rep is terrible with poetry. Have a nice day. :) ^DM The more trains there are the better Think you can write a transit limerick? Show us what you got! Must fit in 140 characters (no screenshots) or you'll be... pic.twitter.com/OVeywMlwoO
Parking fees & high tolls a plenty
So I hop on a bus
Cause #SolTrans helps us
Bond us to #Bart as a new bestie pic.twitter.com/zHbEKLITZJ
It's testing; perhaps you can spy it
Also remember
In late September
You'll finally be able to try it https://t.co/cqaDO0itZt
BART is great fun on the rail
Until the tracks start to wail
That poor rusty steel
it gives a great squeal
Use earplugs to no avail
O’er Cali hillsides & dales
But I can’t explain
The people on trains
Who commute while clipping their nails
Also for Clipper info visit: https://t.co/5z5S0mtvfNhttps://t.co/GdckdSYaOj
work as one across the Bay
for your travel needs.
Oh, a LIMERICK!
Sorry.
Riding on seats made of leather
I'll fly 'cross the bay
on BART any day
Travelling in any weather
Packed ferry with hours on 80
Our fleet of the future is quiet
:
10/10 https://t.co/eyxsKX7GQZ— SFBART (@SFBART) August 4, 2017
For 9 yrs I’ve ridden the rails
10/10 but it's unfortunately disqualified as you brought a haiku to a limerick fight.
Clipper Card and BART
Toronto Transit with the most Canadian response of all time. https://t.co/GRoyN8D873— SFBART (@SFBART) August 4, 2017
Sorry Jocelyn, this rep is terrible with poetry. Have a nice day. :) ^DM— TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) August 4, 2017
The more trains there are the better
Think you can write a transit limerick? Show us what you got! Must fit in 140 characters (no screenshots) or you'll be... pic.twitter.com/OVeywMlwoO— SFBART (@SFBART) August 4, 2017