SF BART and Metro duke it out in a limerick battle on Twitter. (Aug. 4, 2017)

It was not only a battle of wits, but also of limericks.

Transit agencies in San Francisco — BART — and Los Angeles — Metro — on Friday took to Twitter with a hilarious effort to ask commuters not to smoke marijuana while using public transport.

BART also used the epic play on words to comment on other issues plaguing its network.





The back-and-forth caught the attention of several social media users, including agencies from Vallejo and even Canada, who joined the fray.



