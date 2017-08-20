Authorities on Saturday said one person died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.

An investigation continued Sunday one day after a small plane typically based at the San Carlos Airport crashed near an airport in Madras, Oregon.

An employee who works at the San Carlos Airport said the small plane took off from the Peninsula city earlier in the day. The employee added that the plane was usually housed at the San Carlos Airport.



Officials in Oregon originally reported that two people died in the Saturday afternoon crash, but a futher investigation revealed that only one person was killed near the airport in the town where many people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.

The homemade aircraft was completely destroyed and had been engulfed by fire.

Video How to Watch the Solar Eclipse in the Bay Area

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins says a further investigation and statements obtained from family and friends indicated the pilot was alone at the time of the crash.

"A reservation tied to the plane for two persons to stay in the local area originally suggested that the pilot and a passenger were on board," Adkins said in a statement. "After talking to a family member who had originally planned to make the trip, but changed plans, we can confirm there was just one person on the flight."



The pilot has not been identified.

Investigative Park Officials to Review Warning Signs on Ocean Beach

The Associated Press contributed to this report.