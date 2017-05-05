Receiver With History of Animal Abuse Signs With Raiders

The Oakland Raiders on Friday signed 17 undrafted free agents, including one athlete with a history of committing animal abuse.

Newest Raider Ishmael Zamora, who was a former wide receiver with Baylor University, was suspended for three games during his time with the Bears after video footage captured him beating a dog with a belt, according to NBC Sports.

Zamora's behavior also resulted in a community service stint and therapy, NBC Sports reported.

In two seasons at Baylor, Zamora registered 72 receptions for 941 years and 10 scores. He did meet with the Raiders before last week's NFL Draft, NBC Sports reported.

