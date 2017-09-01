It's a Hot One: AT&T Park Shatters Record

Getty Images File image

SAN FRANCISCO — The roof was closed at Chase Field over the weekend, which saved the Giants and Diamondbacks from playing a couple of games in 110-degree weather. There was no way to escape Friday night's heat wave.

The temperature during the 7:14 first pitch at AT&T Park was 93 degrees, shattering the record for a night game at the ballpark. The previous high was 84 degrees for a Giants-Brewers night game on Sept. 12, 2003.

The game was just the fifth in the ballpark's 18-season history to be played in temperatures at or above 90 degrees, per research done by Elias, Dan Peterson, and Darin Stephens. The previous four were all day games:

June 14, 2000: Giants vs. Brewers -- 97 degrees

May 15, 2008: Giants vs. Astros -- 95 degrees

Sept. 4, 2004: Giants vs. Diamondbacks -- 90 degrees

Sept. 13, 2003: Giants vs. Brewers -- 90 degrees