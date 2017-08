The Kate Steinle murder case continues with yet another hearing Tuesday. Both sides are expected back in a San Francisco court at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Steinle on Pier 14 in 2015. Last week, the judge ruled that the federal agent whose gun was stolen and used in Steinle's killing will testify in the upcoming trial. Jury selectin is expected to begin soon.