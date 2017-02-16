Park Town Plaza in Milpitas is the area where a 13-year-old girl was found after she was reportedly kidnapped. Police later said the kidnapping was unfounded.

A reported kidnapping of a Milpitas City Council member's daughter is unfounded, police said late Thursday.

Police started investigating the report just after 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 7 after receiving a call of a 13-year-old girl missing from a home on Edsel Drive. Councilman Garry Barbadillo abruptly left a council meeting that night after learning his daughter had been reportedly taken.

The girl was found safe about 40 minutes later in the South Park Victoria area, police said.

Investigators said the teen told them two men took her from her home, forced her to walk a mile and a half, eventually made her get in a car and drove her to San Jose, where she managed to escape.

After an extensive investigation, police detectives concluded an abduction did not occur.

The teen was cited and released to her parents for falsely reporting a criminal offense, police said.