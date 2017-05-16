Fox News host and former first lady of San Francisco Kimberly Guilfoyle is in talks with President Donald Trump's camp about taking over as White House press secretary, according to the Bay Area News Group.

Guilfoyle, who used to be married to current Lt. Gov. of California Gavin Newsom, told the newspaper that assuming a role with Trump's press team has been "raised by a number of people" within his administration.

The former prosecutor said "it would be an honor to serve the country."

“I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position,” Guilfoyle told the Bay Area News group.

Current White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's first five months at the helm of the White House press podium has been marred by instances of controversial statements and blunders. White House officials recently told the New York Times that Trump was considering cutting ties with Spicer, among other top officials.



NBC Bay Area has reached out to the White House press team for comment.

