Warriors Stunned By Kings, Fall on Road in Overtime

SACRAMENTO — From the ejection of coach Steve Kerr, to an injury scare involving Draymond Green, to Kevin Durant’s season-low scoring total, to being outshot by the lowly Sacramento Kings, so much went wrong for the Warriors on Saturday night.

So it was only fitting that Stephen Curry couldn’t convert a layup in the final seconds of overtime, as the Warriors took a 109-106 overtime loss before a roaring bipartisan crowd at Golden 1 Center.

The loss ended the Warriors’ 13-game win streak over Sacramento, dating back to March 27, 2013.

Four Warriors scored in double figures, with Curry pouring in 35 points to lead the way. Klay Thompson fired in 26 points, while Green put in 16 and Durant totaled 10 on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Warriors (43-8) were outshot, 48.9 percent to 41.4, outrebounded, 46-40, and outscored 56-34 in the paint.

Kerr was ejected with the Warriors trailing 75-73 and 3:34 left in the third quarter after vociferously arguing with lead official Bill Spooner, who had called a questionable foul on Kevon Looney.

Green sustained a knee contusion in the second quarter but returned to the game shortly after the third quarter got under way.

A total of four technical fouls, two on each team, were called in the game.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

On a night when so many things were out of whack, Curry had been, up until the final seconds of OT, an oasis of productive serenity

Curry’s line: 30 points (11-of-20 shooting, including 8-of-14 from deep, 5-of-6 from the line), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals. He played 41 minutes and finished plus-4.

TURNING POINT

The teams were never separated by more than four over the riveting final seven minutes of regulation before Sacramento took a seven-point lead with 2:56 left in OT and held on.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: G Shaun Livingston (mid-back strain) was listed as probable and upgraded to available 90 minutes before tipoff. C Zaza Pachulia (R rotator cuff strain) and F/C David West (L thumb fracture) were listed as out.

Kings: F Omri Casspi (R plantaris tendon strain), F Rudy Gay (L Achilles tear) and G Garrett Temple (R hamstring tear) are listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to action Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, where they will play host to the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:35.