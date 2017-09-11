A kitten that was believed to be abandoned in a Menlo Park gas station dumpster is now looking for a new home, the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA announced Monday.

The three-month-old cat named Prudence, who did not have a collar or a microchip, was found after gas station workers heard her meowing from inside the trash receptacle, according to officials.

"Because of the height and slippery sides of the dumpster, it’s highly unlikely she climbed inside herself," PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "We believe she was discarded like trash and we are very thankful someone heard her cries and called us before tragedy struck."

Prudence has since been spayed and vaccinated, according to the PHS/SPCA. She is up for adoption at PHS/SPCA, which is located at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame.

"The life of this beautiful little calico kitten started out rough, but we are hoping she’ll have a happily ever after once she’s adopted into a loving family," Tarbox said a statement.



Anyone interested in adopting Prudence should visit the PHS/SPCA or call 650-340-7022.