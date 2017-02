Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors competes in the 2017 JBL Three-Point Contest at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson did not repeat as the NBA All-Star Game's 3-point shootout champion.

In need of 19 points, Thompson managed only 18— that allowed Kemba Walker to advance into the semifinals.

Houston's Eric Gordon had the high score of the first round. He went on to win the championship — besting Kyrie Irving.

Thompson has made 182 3-pointers this season which ranks him fifth in the league.