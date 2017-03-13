Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police in Napa

Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers assist in the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Napa on Monday. (March 13, 2017)

A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by Napa police near a Home Depot store on Monday, according to a report by the Napa Valley Register.

Police said Napa officers responded to multiple calls about a man with a knife outside the store about 6:20 p.m., the newspaper reported. When the officers arrived, they found the man a short distance north of the store, and a short time later, two officers fired at the man, killing him, the newspaper said.

It was not clear what led to the shooting, the newspaper said.

No further details were available.